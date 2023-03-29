Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,641 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1,059.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after acquiring an additional 486,882 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,139,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,701,000 after purchasing an additional 403,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,930,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,289. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $107.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

