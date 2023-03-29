Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,571,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS UAPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. 117,872 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

