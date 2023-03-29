Stone House Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.93. 1,874,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.