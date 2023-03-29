Stone House Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,602 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,381,610 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.