Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,190 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 0.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT remained flat at $26.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. 37,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.