StockNews.com Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE HGV opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $54.55.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

