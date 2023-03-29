StockNews.com Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.75.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of CRL stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $308.15.
Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
