StockNews.com Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $308.15.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

