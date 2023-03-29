StockNews.com Downgrades One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NYSE OLP opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $469.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.45%.

In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $48,018.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,817.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $413,993. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

