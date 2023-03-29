StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.50. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

