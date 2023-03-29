StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

iStar Price Performance

iStar stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. iStar has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iStar Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iStar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,251,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iStar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 5,898.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,364,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,935 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,627,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after buying an additional 132,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

