StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
STAR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
iStar Price Performance
iStar stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. iStar has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iStar Company Profile
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
