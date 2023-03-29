StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.