Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,044 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 123% compared to the typical volume of 4,497 put options.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 262,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

