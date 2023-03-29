Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,044 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 123% compared to the typical volume of 4,497 put options.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 262,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
