Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

