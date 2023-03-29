Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRDN. B. Riley increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRDN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 284,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,191 shares of company stock worth $5,705,947. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.