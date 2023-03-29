Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Whitecap Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.92.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.49 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,460 shares of company stock valued at $186,555. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.