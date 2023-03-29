Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.73

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €25.73 ($27.67) and last traded at €25.69 ($27.62), with a volume of 267580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €24.52 ($26.37).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

