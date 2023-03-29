Stephens Inc. AR Sells 147 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,447,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 146,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,658. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

See Also

