Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,468. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.24. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.56.

