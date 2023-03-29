Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000.

NASDAQ BSMN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,165. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

