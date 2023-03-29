Stephens Inc. AR Has $387,000 Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $22.31.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.