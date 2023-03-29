Stellus Capital Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.