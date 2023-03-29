Stellus Capital Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

