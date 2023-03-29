St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 231,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,585. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

