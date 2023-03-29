St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
St. Joe Price Performance
Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 231,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,585. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on St. Joe (JOE)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.