St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.74

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.74 and traded as high as $39.86. St. Joe shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 132,059 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

St. Joe Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at $920,382,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

