SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 74,016 shares.The stock last traded at $12.06 and had previously closed at $12.00.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
About SRH Total Return Fund
Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.
