Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$714.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.25 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Sprinklr from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $69,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 435,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $69,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 435,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

