Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $153-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.86 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 1,343,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,684. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sprinklr from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Sprinklr from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 381,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 579,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 373,005 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

