Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.02. 476,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

