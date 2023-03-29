Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Splunk Price Performance
Shares of SPLK stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.02. 476,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk
Institutional Trading of Splunk
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
About Splunk
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splunk (SPLK)
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.