Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Spin Master Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$36.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$50.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.22.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.