SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,037,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,378% from the previous session’s volume of 611,524 shares.The stock last traded at $26.49 and had previously closed at $26.44.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

