SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 577,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.