SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,409 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 794,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,524. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

