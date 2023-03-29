SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) is Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,372 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,688,000 after buying an additional 2,859,356 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8,514.8% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 376,782 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,010.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 233,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 222,529 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,440,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 227,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 112,593 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFI opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $47.99.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

