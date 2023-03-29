SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Baron Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

