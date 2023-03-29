Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New $889,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $282.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,667. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.