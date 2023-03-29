Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 243,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,656. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

