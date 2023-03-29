Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of DALXF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 33,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,904. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.