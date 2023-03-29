South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on South32 from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

South32 Price Performance

Shares of South32 stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 117,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

