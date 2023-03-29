Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.55

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and traded as low as $16.36. Sosei Group shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 300 shares.

Sosei Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

Sosei Group Company Profile

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

