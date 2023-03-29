SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,958,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 454,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

