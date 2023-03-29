Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,133 ($13.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,169.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,102.78. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959.20 ($11.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,338.50 ($16.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.76) to GBX 1,410 ($17.32) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.43) to GBX 1,480 ($18.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,405.50 ($17.27).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.