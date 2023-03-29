Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Insider Acquires £120,049.30 in Stock

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) insider Tim Mortlock purchased 16,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £120,049.30 ($147,498.83).

Smart Metering Systems Price Performance

SMS traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 751 ($9.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 845.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 808.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. Smart Metering Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 680 ($8.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 968 ($11.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,690.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Smart Metering Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27,272.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.24) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

