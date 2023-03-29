Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SRRTF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

