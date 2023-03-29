Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.04

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 52881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on SKWD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD)
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.