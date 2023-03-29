Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.04

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 52881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKWD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

