Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Shares Down 0.1%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.65. 5,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.