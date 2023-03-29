Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 20%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) shares traded down 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 250,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 396,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

