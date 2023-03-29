Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €51.98 ($55.89) and last traded at €51.64 ($55.53). Approximately 424,379 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.78 ($54.60).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.77) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.40.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

