Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €58.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($62.37) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 0.3 %

SHL opened at €51.48 ($55.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of €50.39 and a 200-day moving average of €48.40. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 52 week high of €57.84 ($62.19).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

