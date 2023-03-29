Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Drops By 34.6%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,540,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $83.76.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

