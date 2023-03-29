Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Declines By 28.6%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Urbana Price Performance
UBAAF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Urbana has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
Urbana Company Profile
