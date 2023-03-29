Short Interest in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Declines By 27.4%

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 7,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Wolfe Research downgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,652 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $32,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. 365,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,443. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.75 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

